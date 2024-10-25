Bus stabbing victim named; murder-accused in court

Bernice Louise Marychurch died after she was attacked on a bus in Onehunga. Photo: Facebook

By Maia Ingoe of RNZ

Police have released the name of the woman who was killed on a bus in Auckland on Wednesday.

She was Bernice Louise Marychurch, of Auckland.

Marychurch suffered multiple stab wounds while on a moving bus in Church St, Onehunga, and died at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

The man charged with her murder, Kael Leona, 37, appeared in the Auckland District Court in front of Judge Steve Bonnar on Friday morning.

Leona handed himself into police on the North Shore on Thursday after an extensive search through Onehunga and Mount Wellington.

Marychurch was named in court documents as the victim of murder.

Kael Leona appeared in court via AVL on Friday. Photo: RNZ

Leona will next appear in the High Court at Auckland on November 13 on the charge of murder, and three other charges, which were allegedly committed afterwards, but are unrelated.

They are burglary, strangulation, and threatening to kill.

The Crown prosecutor noted that family of the victim had been present in the court, but were not in the courtroom as Leona appeared.

Leona did not apply for name suppression.

He also will appear on November 15 in the Auckland District Court on two breach of release conditions and two charges of obstructing police.

Meanwhile, Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson said police will continue to be visible at transport hubs across Auckland this weekend.

Auckland Transport has also announced that extra transport officers have been deployed to the route the bus was taking when the incident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board chair Maria Meredith told Morning Report the Onehunga community had been on edge after another death in the Auckland suburb in August.

There was relief in the community that a man had handed himself in to police regarding the incident, she said.

Officers working on the inquiry would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack.