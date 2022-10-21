Bye-bye Bee Card - new ticket system launched

The Bee Card is valid for another two to three years, ORC says. Photo: ODT files

A new public transport ticketing system launched today will replace the Bee Card - but Otago is at the end of the queue for the national rollout.

The Government’s National Ticketing Solution (NTS) mean passengers won't have to buy different transit cards in different centres.

It will replace the Bee Card used on Otago buses but the Otago Regional Council says there will be no immediate change for passengers.

“We’ll continue with the Bee Card until our turn to implement NTS comes along. Otago is last in the queue, so it’s not scheduled for another 2 to 3 years,” ORC’s GM Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer, Nick Donnelly said.

Minister of Transport Michael Wood said the NTS will deliver a nationally consistent single payment system, providing a range of easy-to-use payment methods across all public transport in New Zealand.

“Customers will be able to choose what payment method works best for them. They will be able to pay for public transport using contactless debit or credit cards, as well as digital payment methods like Apple Pay or Google Pay, while still offering the option of using a pre-paid transit card.”

The new technology will allow daily, weekly and monthly fare caps to be applied to travel automatically, meaning customers will be charged the best possible fare at the end of each day, Mr Wood says.

The NTS will cover fares for buses, trains and ferries across the country.

Once NTS is implemented, passengers will be able to pay for public transport using contactless debit or credit cards, as well as digital payment methods on mobile devices and wearables. They will also still have the option of using a pre-paid transit card.

The first NTS implementation is expected in Canterbury in mid-2024, while all the other Public Transport Authorities will transfer over to the NTS before 2026.