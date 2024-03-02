Call for hearing aid batteries to be free

It would cost a deaf person $25,000 between the ages of 18 and the average life expectancy of 82 years. Photo: Getty Images

A 16-year-old Auckland school pupil is campaigning for hearing aid batteries to be made free for all deaf New Zealanders.

Felix Shaw has relied on hearing aids since birth.

"I was born deaf with a rare condition called cat eye syndrome," he said.

The condition can cause a range of complications from skeletal problems to, in Shaw's case, deafness.

The Green Bay High School pupil delivered a speech to his teacher after discovering he would have to pay for his own batteries when he turned 18.

"I'm actually going to have to start paying $7.50 a week for batteries. I go through a pack-and-a-half of batteries a week."

That adds up to $390 a year, or almost $25,000, between the ages of 18 and the average life expectancy of 82 years.

The Ministry of Disabled People said young people up to the age of 21 were entitled to free batteries, but only if they were in full-time education.

"My teacher came up to me about a week after my speech and said: 'Is that seriously the amount of money you have to pay? That's just not fair whatsoever,' so that's how this whole campaign started."

Shaw has been working on a petition since July 2023 and so far has 2000 signatures.

"The best outcome would be that the government funds all hearing aid batteries for every person in New Zealand born deaf," he believed.

"The dream would be to present [the petition] to Parliament, but I just want people in New Zealand to be aware of this issue and that people with disabilities actually have hidden costs ... and over time it adds up to quite a lot of money."

Once the petition had enough signatures, Shaw planned to deliver it to an MP to be taken to Parliament on his behalf.