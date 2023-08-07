Car catches fire after fleeing driver crashes

A car ended up in flames in Christchurch early today after the driver fled police and crashed through a fence.

Officers signalled the driver - a 29-year-old woman - to pull over about 1.30am, but instead of stopping she took off in her car.

Police did not pursue her, a spokesperson said.

The woman ended up crashing into a fence on Shirley Rd, and the vehicle caught fire.

She escaped serious injury, police said.

She was due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.