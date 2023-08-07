Monday, 7 August 2023

Car catches fire after fleeing driver crashes

    A car ended up in flames in Christchurch early today after the driver fled police and crashed through a fence.

    Officers signalled the driver - a 29-year-old woman - to pull over about 1.30am, but instead of stopping she took off in her car.

    Police did not pursue her, a spokesperson said.

    The woman ended up crashing into a fence on Shirley Rd, and the vehicle caught fire.

    She escaped serious injury, police said.

    She was due to appear in Christchurch District Court today. 

    NZ Herald