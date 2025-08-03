Car hits three pedestrians on Auckland's Queen Street

A person has been seriously injured after a vehicle hit three pedestrians on Auckland's Queen St this morning.

Police say the driver fled on foot shortly after the incident, which occurred about 6am between City Rd and Karangahape Rd.

One person had serious injuries, while the two others sustained minor injuries.

Two people have since been arrested. Police said they were considering charges.

Cordons were in place and the Serious Crash Unit was examining the scene.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash and who witnessed what unfolded," Inspector Nick Poland said.

"If you can help, please use our 105 service and quote reference number P063367159."