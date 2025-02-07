'Career' musician accused of domestic violence

By Jessica Hopkins of RNZ

A "career" musician accused of multiple accounts of domestic violence against a former partner is facing trial.

The man, said to have worked in the music industry, has interim name suppression.

In Auckland District Court on Friday, appearing via video, the complainant told the jury the defendant, her ex-partner, strangled, punched, threatened to kill, and hit her over the head with a full 1.5-litre plastic bottle on separate occasions between 2022 and 2023.

The physical abuse got progressively worse throughout their relationship, she said.

The final straw for her was when he pulled the hand brake multiple times when she was driving in a moving car, she said.

The complainant filed a 105 online report with police in January 2024.

The defendant has denied all charges, including four charges of assault on a person in a family relationship, two charges of threatening to kill, two charges of assault with a weapon, suffocation, and threatening to do grievous bodily harm.

The trial, which began on Wednesday, is set to continue this afternoon.

Where to get help for family violence:

Women's Refuge: 0800 733 843

It's Not OK 0800 456 450

Shine: 0508 744 633

Victim Support: 0800 842 846

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655 - push 0 at the menu

The National Network of Family Violence Services NZ has information on specialist family violence agencies.