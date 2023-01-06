Cars, pedestrians shot at in Christchurch airsoft gun incidents

Residents in the northern suburbs of Christchurch were shot at by airsoft guns over the New Year, the incidents resulting in two arrests.

Police stormed a Northcote Rd, Bishopdale, property on December 27 searching for a man shooting BB pellets at passing cars.

Resident Amanda was awoken by the sound of police at 1am “banging the hell” out of her door.

“They said there was somebody shooting at cars with a BB gun, so they searched my house looking for a young male with a gun,” she told The New Zealand Herald.

She said she felt intimidated as six officers searched her home and yard.

Amanda was shown a tiny rose-gold bullet, which police believed was one of many fired at vehicles.

“I don’t have a front fence so it could have been anybody,” she said.

A police spokesperson said there were “few further lines of enquiry”, which halted the progress of the investigation.

However, in Riccarton the next day at least one pedestrian was injured after being shot in the arm by an airsoft-type gun fired out of a car window.

The police spokesperson said two men aged 34 and 26 were arrested over the incident.

On New Year’s day, someone reported a slug pellet or something similar flew past them as they drove down State Highway 74, near Mulberry Place in Redwood.

A police spokesperson said limited lines of enquiry meant the investigation faltered.

“If anyone does have any information that may help police, they are asked to get in touch,” the spokesperson said.

Based on recent statistics, police understand there has not been any notable increase in imitation firearm incidents in the Christchurch area.

“However, police would like to remind people to take extra care and note that imitation firearms can cause damage when used inappropriately,” a spokesperson said.