Govt launches suicide prevention plan

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey. Photo: RNZ

The government has launched a "targeted plan" to prevent suicide, outlining a five-year whole-of-government approach.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announced the latest Suicide Prevention Action Plan at Te Rau Ora, a Māori-focused mental health and addiction organisation, on Tuesday.

Doocey said New Zealand continued to face "stubbornly high" suicide rates, with 617 people dying last year by suspected suicide, and the government had a "duty" to do more to ensure everyone could access support and go on to live the life they deserved.

"What sets this plan apart from the last is the actions in the plan are now focused on delivery with clear milestones, completion dates and, importantly, an accountable agency."

The plan included 21 health-led new actions and 13 cross-agency new actions.

"The action's overall aim is to improve access to suicide prevention and postvention supports, grow a workforce that is able to support those at risk of - or affected by - suicide, and strengthen our focus on prevention and early intervention," Doocey said.

The plan specified four new health and cross-government actions:

- Improve access to suicide prevention and postvention supports

- Grow a capable and confident suicide prevention and postvention workforce

- Strengthen the focus on prevention and early intervention

- Improve the effectiveness of suicide prevention and our understanding of suicide

The first action included establishing a suicide prevention community fund by the end of this year that focused on populations experiencing "higher rates of suicidal distress", like maternal, youth and rural communities, to go alongside funds already available for Māori and Pacific peoples affected.

By the end of October, it would also look to establish peer support roles in eight emergency departments for people presenting to hospital with mental health and addiction needs.

Before that, six regionally led and community-designed crisis recovery cafés or hubs would be set up, so people didn't always have to resort to an emergency department and could receive care in the community.

Growing the workforce included expanded suicide prevention training and guidance to better equip those workforces, as well as families to support people who may experience suicidal distress.

Action 4 included establishing a cross-agency working group by the end of September that would monitor progress against suicide prevention actions.

Doocey said he was particularly proud of this plan, because it was grounded in lived experience, after 400 people and organisations contributed to the consultation process, including those who had experienced suicidal distress themselves or lost someone to suicide.

"Their insights shaped these actions and helped ensure we are targeting the right areas."

As part of the announcement, Doocey acknowledged those who had lost their lives to suicide, and those who were struggling with mental health or addiction.

Implementation of the plan will be supported by existing funding of $20 million a year, plus an additional $16 million a year to improve access to mental health and suicide prevention supports through initiatives identified in the plan.