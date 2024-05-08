Charges laid after person seriously injured in Timaru

A man has appeared in court today after a person was seriously injured in Timaru last week.

Police were called to the Coonoor Rd property about 5.20pm on Saturday to discover a person had been seriously injured.

A police spokesperson said officers arrested a 33-year-old man last night in relation to the incident.

He is facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawfully possessing a pistol, assault with intent to rob, and threatening to kill.

He is expected to reappear in court on Tuesday 14 May.