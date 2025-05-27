Chch foodbank 'gutted to the core' after burglary

Two individuals dressed in balaclavas and gloves broke the locks of Hoon Hay Foodbank's walk-in freezer and chiller on Sunday. Photo: Supplied / Hoon Hay Foodbank via Facebook

A Christchurch foodbank is "absolutely heartbroken", "mad" and "gutted to the core" after two thieves stole frozen and chilled food meant for hundreds of families in need.

On Sunday night, at 10.20pm, two individuals dressed in balaclavas and gloves broke the locks of Hoon Hay Foodbank's walk-in freezer and chiller.

"Do you have a conscience?" the organisation asked in an open message to the perpetrators, posted on social media.

"You have completely depleted [sic] all supplies of any meat and frozen and chilled items that were going out to hundreds of whānau [sic] who genuinely need the help to put Kai on the table... all you had to do was send a text and book in for a food parcel to access food if you were in need."

The post questioned whether the thieves were actually in need of the food, saying the amount taken suggested it would instead be on-sold.

"We have 121 [families] booked in this week already with more to be responded to and you have taken from the mouths of every member of every one of these households."

The foodbank asked anyone in the area who saw bulk food listed for sale, or any black and green supermarket crates in an unusual location, to get in touch.

Hoon Hay Foodbank says its supplies of meat and frozen and chilled items have been completely depleted. Photo: Supplied / Hoon Hay Foodbank via Facebook

Food from a foodbank was not insurable, it said, and so losses would not be recouped.

"To those whānau [sic] booked in this week who rely on what we can pack into a food parcels [sic] we are genuinely sorry that the items sometimes needed the most won't be included due to these [two]."

The organisation was accepting donations of food to replace what was taken at its McCarthy Street location.

RNZ has approached Hoon Hay Foodbank for comment.