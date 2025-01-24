Chief Science Advisor role to be filled 'shortly'

Dr Shane Reti is taking over the science portfolio today. Photo: RNZ

Questions swirled after a long-awaited appointment of the new Chief Science Advisor to the Prime Minister did not come yesterday, but the government has now told RNZ an announcement will come "shortly".

The role has been vacant for more than six months, and the official website for the advisor's office has been archived since late October.

The Prime Minister's office had said an appointment would be timed with the review into the science sector, which was made public yesterday, months behind schedule.

The review recommended sweeping changes - such as merging the Crown Research Institutes - but the Chief Science Advisor role was noticeably absent.

Co-president of the NZ Association of Scientists Dr Lucy Stewart said she feared the ongoing vacancy showed the government did not prioritise science.

But a spokesperson for the incoming Science Minister Dr Shane Reti has now told RNZ an appointment would be made shortly.

"It was delayed as we wanted to finalise the reforms announced yesterday."

The outgoing minister Judith Collins earlier told RNZ the role was important.

Ongoing vacancy cause for concern

Since Dame Juliet Gerrard stepped down in June last year, mystery has surrounded the role of Chief Science Advisor to the Prime Minister.

In October, as the office was being officially wound up, the NZ Herald reported that an appointment had been made, but then subsequently abandoned.

The Prime Minister's office has consistently said that an appointment hinged on the Science System Advisory Group's (SSAG) review into the sector, led by Sir Peter Gluckman.

Dr Lucy Stewart told RNZ the role was crucial and the fact that there was still no mention of who would be stepping into it, and when - despite yesterday's announcement - was worrying.

"It really paints a picture that the government isn't very interested in listening to scientists or getting their advice.

"They're happy if scientists are making money ... but listening to scientific advice does not seem to be very high up the priority list."

But Minister Judith Collins, who is handing over the portfolio to Dr Shane Reti today, disputed those claims on RNZ, maintaining the role was "very important" and it would be key to the Prime Minister's Science, Innovation and Technology Advisory Council, which is due to be established in the reforms.

The council would be tasked with "providing strategic direction and oversight of the system, advise on priorities and identify the biggest opportunities to leverage science, innovation and technology for economic growth".

Collins said the Chief Scientist role was part of the complex shakeup of the system and an appointment was in the hands of the Prime Minister.

"The Prime Minister is being very clear; he will be appointing that person."

Appointment imminent - government

Sir Peter Gluckman, the country's first Chief Science Advisor, said the top science role in government and scientific advisors in departments were critical.

He said the government was the "biggest single user of science in the country" and broader considerations of how to use that research were under review.

Gluckman said the SSAG's review into the science sector had recommended the Chief Science Advisor head up the new advisory council and he understood Reti was reflecting on those recommendations.

"We need a Chief Science Advisor and we need departmental science advisors."