Child 'critical' after driveway accident

A child was fighting for life after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway in Takapau last night.

Emergency services were called to the property about 7.15pm and the child was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition.

A police spokesperson last night said the child remained in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

It's understood the child was later transferred to Starship hospital in Auckland.

A Starship spokesperson this morning said the patient was still in the process of being transferred and no further updates were available.