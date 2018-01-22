Monday, 22 January 2018

Child 'critical' after driveway accident

    A child was fighting for life after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway in Takapau last night.

    Emergency services were called to the property about 7.15pm and the child was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition.

    A police spokesperson last night said the child remained in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

    It's understood the child was later transferred to Starship hospital in Auckland.

    A Starship spokesperson this morning said the patient was still in the process of being transferred and no further updates were available.

    NZ Herald
