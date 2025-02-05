Child found dead in car allegedly smothered

The High Court. Photo: RNZ / Simon Rogers

Court documents have revealed the child found dead in South Auckland last month was allegedly smothered.

A 37-year-old Conifer Grove man, who has interim name suppression, was charged with murder after a child was found dead in his car in early January.

He appeared in the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday morning, but did not enter a plea.

Both the man and the victim were granted identity suppression, however, court documents obtained by RNZ have revealed details of what happened, much of which cannot be reported.

The court documents allege the child was smothered with a pillow in the car.

The man was remanded in custody and a trial date has been set for May next year.