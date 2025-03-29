Child reportedly dead after dog attack in Bay of Plenty

A person has died after a dog attack in Katikati, in the Bay of Plenty.

Police said they were alerted to two people sustaining dog bite injuries at 2.50pm on Friday.

The New Zealand Herald is reporting that the victim was a young child.

One person was transported to the Katikati Medical Centre in a critical condition, and they died a short time later.

Another person received moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.

Animal management staff have taken the dogs involved in the incident.

Police are making enquiries into the incident on behalf of the coroner.