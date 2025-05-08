Another potential child abduction attempt in Auckland

Photo: Google Maps

A second Auckland school is reporting a potential attempted abduction, just days after a similar incident in the city.

Kaurilands School in Titirangi says one of its students was approached by a woman in a car on their way into school on Wednesday morning, asking if he wanted a ride.

"He did all the right things and told her no thank you, continued walking and reported it to an adult," the school said in a note to parents.

It comes just days after bystanders intervened when a man tried to get a boy into a car while he was walking home from Rowandale School.

"Please talk to your children about what to do in situations such as these and report any suspicious behaviour," the Kaurilands School statement said, adding the incident had been reported to police.

RNZ has approached police for comment.