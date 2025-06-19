Cook Islands funding frozen over China links

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ

New Zealand has paused its core sector support funding for the Cook Islands after its government signed partnership agreements with China earlier this year, Winston Peters office says.

It comes as Prime Minister Christopher Luxon tours China on his first official visit.

A spokesperson for Peters says the Cook Islands didn't consult with New Zealand over the deals to ensure shared interests weren't put at risk.

New Zealand this year reviewed its development programme in the Cook Islands ss a result .

Peters says the government won't consider significant new funding until the Cook Islands Government takes "concrete steps" to repair the relationship and restore trust.

"Funding relies on a high trust bilateral relationship," he said in a statement.

He says over the last three years, New Zealand provided nearly 200-million dollars to the Cook Islands through the development programme.