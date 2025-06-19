'Unexplained' Christchurch car park death not missing woman

Photo: RNZ

A woman who died after being found with critical injuries in a Riccarton car park was not Elisabeth Nicholls, police say.

Emergency services were called to the car park at around 4.40pm yesterday.

The woman passed away while being transported to hospital, police said.

Elisabeth Nicholls. Photo: NZ Police

"Police are aware of speculation in the community that this may be related to missing woman Elisabeth Nicholls – we can confirm that is not accurate," police said in a statement.

"Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and a scene guard is in place at the car park where she was found."

The search for Elisabeth Nicholls, an elderly woman who has been missing for two weeks, resumes today with a drone being deployed. - APL