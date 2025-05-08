Heavy rain hits Fiordland as wild weather bears down

Heavy rain and strong wind hit parts of the South Island overnight, and there's more to come through the day.

Orange heavy rain warnings are in force for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound and the ranges of the Westland District.

Overnight, 100mm of rain fell in Fiordland.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said the rain was getting heavier in Milford, and up to 220mm was expected the time the weather warning expires at 9pm today.

A heavy rain warning will also come into effect for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from 4pm today.

Miller said parts of the South Island had also been getting strong winds, with gusts up to 110kmh hour recorded in parts of Otago overnight.

MetService strong wind watches are in place for the South Island from the Canterbury high country through to Fiordland, including parts of Otago.