Chopper sent to rescue tramper near Lake Ohau

Maitland Hut. Photo: Department of Conservation

An injured tramper is being airlifted to Dunedin Hospital from a hut near Ohau.

The Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter headed to Maitland Hut and has retrieved the injured man, after initial treatment was administered on the ground, a St John spokesman said.

Police were alerted by St John at 11.10am and the helicopter reached the hut successfully about 12.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

It is understood that the man was not seriously injured but could not return without help.

The four-bunk hut is at an altitude of 960m, in the Ruataniwha Conservation Park, and is also near Twizel.

The hut is 10km from Lake Ohau Rd, and can be reached by a 20.8km track which is assessed as difficult, requiring tramping experience, according to the Department of Conservation internet site.