Chris Finlayson announces resignation

Senior National MP Chris Finlayson has confirmed he will leave Parliament in the New Year.

The list MP is a Queen's Counsel and has held a number of high-profile portfolios in the previous National Government since he entered Parliament, including Attorney-General, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister and Justice Minister.

“It’s been a real privilege to serve as a Member of Parliament since 2005, nine of them as a Cabinet Minister. I have greatly enjoyed my time here, and I am very grateful for the opportunities that I have had," Finlayson said in a statement today.

“I was honoured to serve as Attorney-General, Treaty Negotiations Minister, and Arts and Culture Minister during the last National Government under the leadership of Sir John Key and Sir Bill English."

His comments come after Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard let the cat out of the bag over one of the precinct's worst-kept secrets.

Speaking in the House today, Mallard mentioned Finlayson's Valedictory (farewell) speech on December 18.

During some interjections during question time, Finlayson made a comment, to which Mallard responded: "Mr Finlayson, you can include that in your valedictory if you want to be in the House on the 18th."

Finlayson has made no secret of the fact that he had been intending to leave.

He said hightlights of his time as a Minister included progressing the Tūhoe settlement, reforming intelligence legislation, and representing New Zealand at the International Court of Justice.

“It’s with pride that the National Party in its nine years of Government settled over 60 treaty claims.

“I was pleased to establish the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in time for the 100th commemoration of the start of the First World War. Pukeahu provides the setting for remembrance and reflection on our nation’s history of military sacrifice going forward."

Finlayson's final day in Parliament is in January next year, after a few remaining pieces of work in select committees have been progressed.

His name came up in a taped conversation between National leader Simon Bridges and rogue MP Jami-Lee Ross made public recently over which MPs were the "obvious" ones that were leaving.

Finlayson said at the time he wasn't in the least offended, and had made it clear he was preparing for a return to his previous legal career.

