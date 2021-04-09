Friday, 9 April 2021

6.46 pm

Christchurch pair charged after cocaine intercept

    1. News
    2. National

    Two people aged 76 and 25 have been arrested and charged in Christchurch with importing cocaine.

    Late last month, Customs intercepted a package at the International Mail Centre in Auckland that was found to contain up to 1.5kg of liquid cocaine, police revealed today.

    Police said they executed a search warrant at a Christchurch property on Wednesday where cocaine and a significant amount of cash was discovered.

    A 76-year-old man was arrested and charged with importing a Class A controlled drug and possession of cocaine for supply.

    He was remanded in custody to reappear in Christchurch District Court on April 15.

    A 25-year-old woman arrested yesterday has also been charged with importing cocaine. She is due to reappear in Christchurch District Court on April 30.

    “This is another example of police working collaboratively with Customs in order to prevent the devastating harm created by the sale and supply of illicit drugs,” Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme said today.

    “Police will continue to target this type of offending, alongside our partners, in order to keep our communities safe.”

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter