Flag-waver talked down from city council building

A protester scaled the Christchurch City Council building this morning to wave a Palestine flag from the roof.

A city council spokesperson said the protester managed to scale the lower roof of the civic offices.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene about 11.20am.

Police closed off Worcester Bvd and told people to stay away from the area.

“Police are on site and they are dealing with the situation,” the city council spokesperson said.

The New Zealand Herald reported that two police negotiators were lifted by a fire appliance to talk the protester down.

The protester came down with them about 1.30pm and was taken away in a police car