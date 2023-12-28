Christmas road toll rises to nine

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Hewletts Rd and Aerodrome Rd, Mount Maunganui. Photo: Cameron Avery

New Zealand’s Christmas road toll sits at nine only six days into the holiday season following a fatal crash in Kaimai.

Police confirmed one person died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai before 12.15 pm today.

A second person was critically injured, and a third had moderate injuries.

The death brings the country’s official Christmas holiday road toll to nine. The recording of the toll period started on December 22, at 4pm and officially ends on January 3, at 6am.

Last year, the Christmas-New Year road toll was 21.

According to the Ministry of Transport’s latest data, the provisional road death toll for 2023 is sitting at 333. Of that number, 30 deaths occurred in December.

Where are the holiday crashes happening?

A section of State Highway 2 at Mount Maunganui was closed for several hours on Thursday after a crash between a truck and a car.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene.

St John transported three patients, one in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition, to Waikato Hospital.

Earlier in the day, a woman was found dead after falling off a quad bike on Rauparaha St in Marokopa.

One person died after a crash in Prebbleton, southwest of Christchurch on Boxing Day.

Police said two people were also taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the crash on Prebbleton Rd.

One person died after a single-vehicle crash on Methven Highway (State Highway 77) in the suburb of Allenton outside Ashburton, on Christmas morning.

Three people died in separate crashes on Saturday.

A person was killed after a crash between a motorcyclist and a car on State Highway 25 between Whangamatā and Hikuai about 1pm.

An hour later, another person was killed after a crash in Whakamaru Rd in the Bay of Plenty.

On Saturday evening, a motorist died in a single-vehicle crash at about 8 o’clock in Te Ahu Ahu Rd, Northland.

One person died after fleeing a police checkpoint in Whangārei on Friday evening.

Police found the vehicle in Beach Rd about 6.40pm. The driver died at the scene.

Director of National Road Policing Centre Superintendent Steve Greally said police will be patrolling roads across Aotearoa this summer and doing their part with prevention and enforcement.

"Speed, alcohol, drugs, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the main causes of death and serious injury. If you are caught this summer to be speeding, intoxicated, on your phone or not wearing a seatbelt, you should expect a ticket."

Ministry of Transport road safety spokesman Bryan Sherritt said international best road practice accepts that humans are vulnerable and we make mistakes.

"It’s the same message, ‘Everyone has a role to play to reduce serious crashes and save lives.’"