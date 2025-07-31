Woman in court after baby's body found in Auckland bin

A police investigator exams bins on Renall St in Freemans Bay after the discovery of the body. Photo: RNZ

A woman charged after a baby's body was found in an Auckland bin earlier this month has appeared in court for the first time.

Police found the body of a newborn baby on July 1 in a wheelie bin outside a house on Renall St in Freemans Bay.

A 32-year-old woman was charged with interfering with human remains.

The woman appeared via audio-video link in Auckland District Court on Thursday morning, with members of her family present in the court room.

It was her second court date, but her first actual appearance in court after being excused at the previous date.

Her name suppression was continued until her next appearance later this year.

She was remanded in custody.

At the time, police described the death as a tragedy.

"This is a tragedy for everyone concerned and there is a person's wellbeing to consider here alongside the investigation, so we will ensure the woman gets the support she needs.

"Police acknowledge this will understandably be quite confronting information for the community to grapple with."