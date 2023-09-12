Climate protesters 'jail' themselves outside court

Restore Passenger Rail protesters have set up a prison cell outside the High Court in Wellington as their colleague seeks bail inside. Photo / Azaria Howell

Restore Passenger Rail supporters have set up a large prison cell outside the High Court in Wellington, “jailing” themselves while protesting for change.

They have gathered in support of their colleagues in custody following recent protest activity in the capital.

One of those remanded in custody following her arrest is 64-year-old Rosemary Penwarden, of Dunedin, who is today appealing against the decision to deny her bail.

She was arrested last month and charged with endangering transport, after attaching her hand to State Highway 1 in Kilbirnie with a cement-like substance.

Today’s appeal at the High Court will see her argue to be released on electronically-monitored bail instead.

Around 30 supporters have gathered outside the courthouse, awaiting updates from proceedings inside.

They’re holding signs with messages like ‘Fight 4 climate justice’, and singing songs like ‘What’s the fuss’, with lyrics including - “I own my home I’m a millionaire, I fly to see my grandchildren every year, I’d like to burn less fossil fuels, but Parliament are a bunch of fools”.