Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Climbers die after falling near Mt Taranaki summit

    A search and rescue operation began after police were told a climber had fallen on Mt Taranaki just before 10pm yesterday. Photo: Getty Images
    A recovery operation is under way to retrieve the bodies of two climbers after an accident near the top of Mt Taranaki.

    A police spokesman said police and Alpine Cliff Rescue staff were trying to recover the bodies and conduct a scene examination.

    A search and rescue operation was mounted after police were told a climber had fallen just before 10pm yesterday and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter flew over the area.

    A police spokesperson said the bodies of two climbers were spotted just after midnight.

    However, because of the weather and darkness, the bodies could not be recovered at the time.

    Inquiries are ongoing and efforts are being made to identify them.

