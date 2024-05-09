NZTA looking to cut 12 roles

Photo: RNZ

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is proposing to reduce by 12 roles as part of government cost-cutting.

NZTA says this week it began consulting with its Customer and Services and Digital business groups to meet the government's 7.5 percent savings target.

For the Customer and Services team, it proposed there would be no reduction in Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) positions. Six positions were proposed to be disestablished, and six new ones created.

In the Digital team, 30 positions were proposed to be disestablished and 18 new ones established. If confirmed, this would result in an overall reduction of 12 FTE positions.

General manager Caz Jackson said consultation with affected staff began on May 8 and was ongoing until the end of the month.

As of April 29, NZTA had 2907 permanent and fixed-term employees.

The PSA said among the cuts were the team managing the Crash Analysis System. The PSA said team was proposed to reduce from 12 full-time positions to five.

PSA assistant secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said: "Investment up-front to prevent serious injuries and deaths from happening is a far smarter use of resources than being the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.

"It doesn't make sense to downgrade this important area of activity at a time when too many people are still losing their lives on our roads," she said.

Final decisions will only be made once feedback has been received from staff and any changes considered.