Five injured in Southland crash

Five people are reportedly injured, one seriously, after a three-vehicle crash that has closed State Highway 1 near Invercargill this evening.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised of what it said was a serious crash at Dacre, near Baird Rd, about 7.20pm.

A police spokesman said initial reports were that one person had been seriously injured and four people had sustained minor injuries.

The road is closed, diversions are in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.