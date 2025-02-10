Closure of 3G network will impact 'plenty'

Those using older phones may need to upgrade as New Zealand's 3G network closes later this year. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand's 3G network will be retired at the end of the year, making room for more advanced technologies like 4G and 5G.

Launched in 2006, 3G revolutionised communication - allowing users to make video calls and browse the internet on the go.

Many of us have already transitioned to the 4G and 5G networks, but tech experts warn the impact will be larger than people think, with hundreds of thousands of 3G phones and tablets still in use around the country.

One NZ has a scheduled switch-off date of December 31 2025. Spark says its will be turned off "towards the end of 2025", same as 2Degrees.

New Zealand Telecommunications Forum chief executive Paul Brislen said it was "quite a big deal".

"We've shut down networks before… older people like us will remember the Spark shutdown of - back when it was Telecom - they switched off the whole CDMA mobile network, moved everybody off 025, got into 027. 2 degrees shut down 2G a while ago.

"But it does take a little bit of explaining, a little bit of communicating to make sure that nobody's caught short - so hence giving everybody plenty of notice to get out there and get new devices and get themselves sorted."

There were "plenty" of devices still running on 3G, he said, because many people did not update their tech unless they had to.

"I was up north last weekend and my phone was on 3G the whole time. So next year at the same time, if we go to the same place, you'll find that that will be replaced with 4G and 5G services… That's the plan."

He said some parts of the country would only have previously had 3G, and people might not realise it is gone until their phones stop working properly.

"If you suddenly find yourself with a phone that no longer connects, that could be a bit of a shock."

Another risk was 'internet of things' devices, such as medical and burglar alarms.

"That's a massive work, body of work for anybody in that sector to think about - does this device communicate externally? Do I need to update it? Do I need to think about this? Anything from lifts to lights to webcams, all that kind of stuff needs to be assessed."

The hope was that getting everyone informed earlier would stop New Zealand repeating the mistake Australia made.

"Don't do it the Australian way. I'm glad to say we've learned that lesson. The telcos, I don't think communicated it very well. So all of a sudden a couple of local regional politicians got very excited when they discovered their 3G networks were vanishing and got very hot under the collar.

"As it was, there were no problems on the day itself. It was very much a bit of a shouting match, but that's one thing we want to avoid. We want people to be informed and aware. Hopefully by this time next year when you invite me back and interview me about how well it's all gone, I'll be able to say everybody's sick and tired of it."

He said if people were not sure what network their device was on, they could check with their service provider.

"We're putting together a text message number that you can text too - that will be released in the next couple of months, and you'll be able to see whether or not your phone is going to be affected or not.

"Secondly, if you are recycling your phones, don't just chuck them in the bin. Take them into one of the stores and recycle them - get rid of them because we can make sure that the heavy metals and all the nasties that are in these devices get recycled properly. There are about 450 locations around the country."

And before you drop it off, take out your SIM card and reset it to factory settings.

"You don't need a top-of-the-range iPhone at $2500 to replace your phone. If you're comfortable with the basic one, I saw one in the supermarket over the weekend for about $85 for a 4G phone, so hopefully it's accessible for everyone."

Why are 3G networks shutting down?

The NZ Telecommunications Forum (TCF) said shutting down 3G networks in the country would free up more space for improvements to 4G and 5G networks.

This could mean faster internet speed, improved call quality and faster video streaming, TCF said on its website.

"While it has been a reliable technology, closing these networks will free up radio spectrum that will be used to increase the availability of more capable 4G and 5G services, especially in rural areas."