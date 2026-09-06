The current coalition government would be returned to power based on the results of a new poll, with Opportunity unable to breach the threshold and become kingmaker.

The Quilae Wong-led upstarts have fallen from 6.1% to 4.5% in the latest Taxpayers' Union-Curia Poll, bucking the trend found in other polls.

National was down two percentage points to 29% and Labour down 1.9% to 25.9%.

ACT and the Greens were the main beneficiaries. The Greens were up 3.8 percentage points to 13.9%, and ACT up 3.2 to 10.5%.

New Zealand First was down 0.7 to 8.4%.

Te Pāti Māori gained 0.5 points to 2%. The party this year hopes to use MMP's overhang to boost the chance of removing the coalition.

Rounding out the party vote results were NZ Loyal (1.5%), Animal Justice (1.2%), Women's Rights (0.7%), Vision NZ (0.5%) and the New Conservatives (0.5%).

When it came to seats, the coalition made up of National, ACT and NZ First would get 64 compared to the Opposition - Labour, Greens and Te Pāti Māori - on 56. The right-leaning Taxpayers' Union's analysis assumes Te Pāti Māori would win three seats.

Opportunity would get zero on these results, being below the 5% threshold.

Christopher Luxon (National) remained ahead of Labour leader Chris Hipkins as preferred Prime Minister, down 2 percentage points to 21.2%. Hipkins fell 2.9 to 16.9%.

The poll was conducted by Curia Market Research for the Taxpayers' Union. It is a random poll of 1000 adult New Zealanders and is weighted to the overall adult population. It was conducted by phone (landlines and mobile) and online between Tuesday, September 1 and Thursday, September 3. It has a maximum margin of error of +/- 3.1% and 4.1% were undecided on the party vote question.