Saturday, 28 August 2021

Cold front looms

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. National

    Crank up the heating folks.

    MetService is forecasting snow to low levels tomorrow as a cold front moves northwards over southern New Zealand.

    A MetService spokesman said the low would to bring cold south-to-southeast winds and a brief period of heavy rain, but warning amounts of rain were not expected.

    “Additionally, the front is forecast to bring snow down to low levels across the South Island late Sunday and Monday, and the lower North Island on Monday and Tuesday.

    “However, the risk of heavy snow is considered to be minimal at this stage.”

    She said regardless of this, some of the South Island and the lower North Island roads and passes were expected to be affected by snowfall during this period.

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter