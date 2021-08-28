Cold front looms

Crank up the heating folks.

MetService is forecasting snow to low levels tomorrow as a cold front moves northwards over southern New Zealand.

A MetService spokesman said the low would to bring cold south-to-southeast winds and a brief period of heavy rain, but warning amounts of rain were not expected.

“Additionally, the front is forecast to bring snow down to low levels across the South Island late Sunday and Monday, and the lower North Island on Monday and Tuesday.

“However, the risk of heavy snow is considered to be minimal at this stage.”

She said regardless of this, some of the South Island and the lower North Island roads and passes were expected to be affected by snowfall during this period.

