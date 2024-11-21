Commissioner open to discussing routine police arming

Photo: RNZ

The new Police Commissioner says he is 'open' to discussing the routine arming of officers.

Richard Chambers was named as the new Police Commissioner on Wednesday.

Police Association vice president Steve Watt told Morning Report he believed Chambers had indicated on Wednesday he was open to having a conversation about officer's firearm access.

The union has long advocated for routine arming of officers.

Watt said an earlier survey should 68 percent of staff supported the move.

"That's all we're aiming for is to have that conversation.

"I envisage it will start with pistols on the hip."

Officers currently have access to firearms that are kept locked in patrol cars.

Chambers told Morning Report he was happy to talk with officers about arming.

"I'm open to the discussion."

But he said he hoped New Zealand wouldn't find itself in a position where routine arming was necessary.

He said New Zealanders were "very proud" that armed police weren't common here.

"I would like to think that we didn't get to place where general arming was a thing here."

However, he conceded that there may be a need for the conversation.

"I really want to listen to what they've got to say."