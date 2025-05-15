Homicide probe as woman run down at intersection

Photo: RNZ / Libby Kirkby-McLeod

Police in Hamilton have launched a homicide investigation the death of a 30-year-old woman on Thursday morning.

She had been on the corner of Ohaupo Road and Kahikatea Drive when a vehicle drove into the power pole she had been standing next to.

Police are investigating the circumstances of what happened.

Specialists and investigators are at the scene and diversions are in place.

Police said the road is expected to remain closed for some time.