French cheese recall over listeria fears

Two of the Food Snob and Mon Ami products being recalled. Photo: Supplied / MPI

A number of cheeses from brands Food Snob and Mon Ami are being recalled due to concerns of a potentially life-threatening bacteria.

Listeria is a foodborne bacterium which causes the illness listeriosis.

The cheeses recalled are all French brie or camembert.

Consumers are advised these products should not be eaten. They can be returned to their place of purchase for a refund or thrown out.

The products are made in France and are being removed from shelves at retail outlets and supermarkets throughout New Zealand. They have not been re-exported.

"Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups, such as pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems," Vincent Arbuckle, New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general, said.

"It is particularly dangerous during pregnancy because it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in the new-born baby."

In older and immuno-compromised people, listeriosis can also lead to meningitis, blood poisoning and death.

However, in healthy adults infection is unlikely to be severe, at most causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

Anyone who has consumed one of the recalled products and is concerned about their health should contact their doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611-116.

Products being recalled are:

• Food Snob brand Classic French Brie 125g

• Food Snob brand Classic French Brie 200g

• Food Snob brand Classic French Camembert 125g

• Food Snob brand Classic French Camembert 200g

• Mon Ami brand Double Cream French Brie Petit 125g

• Mon Ami brand Mild & Creamy French Camembert Petit 125g

All batches and all dates with a best before date up to and including September 22 this year are affected by the recall.