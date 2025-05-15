Complaint from member of public about former top cop

Jevon McSkimming resigned as Deputy Commissioner of police on Monday. Photo: RNZ

The police watchdog has released further details of its investigations regarding former Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

McSkimming resigned as the country's second most powerful cop on Monday, amid a four-month investigation by the IPCA and police. He had been suspended on full pay.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority and police have active investigations involving him. The nature of those allegations cannot be reported.

The IPCA today announced it was investigating claims of misconduct by McSkimming following a complaint from a member of the public.

It is also conducting an investigation into if there was misconduct or neglect of duty by any other police officers or employee in responding to the allegations.

The investigations were being given priority, but no timeframe for their completion date could be given, the statement said.

RNZ has revealed pornography found on McSkimming's work computer is being investigated as alleged objectionable material.

In response to questions from RNZ yesterday, IPCA investigations manager Stu Graham said in a statement it was conducting an investigation "into the way police handled allegations made against former Deputy Commissioner McSkimming".