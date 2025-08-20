Cook Strait ferry sailings cancelled in rough conditions

Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Bluebridge has cancelled two sailings today due to rough conditions on Cook Strait.

The service says its 1.30pm sailing this afternoon from Wellington and its 7.15pm ferry from Picton have been affected.

Interislander sailings are going ahead as normal.

Bluebridge says all affected customers have been notified.

Several Cook Strait ferries were cancelled on Tuesday with a strong southerly weather system forecast to bring large swells to Cook Strait.

The sailings of both Bluebridge and Interislander were affected.

MetService also issued a strong wind watch for Wellington for Tuesday afternoon, with southerly winds forecast to approach severe gale in exposed areas.

There is no similar warning in place for today.