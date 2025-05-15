Helicopter tracks stolen car after ramming police

Photo: Getty Images

Police have arrested two people after a car fled from police then rammed a patrol car in the carpark of The Warehouse in Takanini.

Inspector Peter Raynes said at about 4.30pm, police received information about a stolen vehicle travelling north in the Pukekohe area, and about 40 minutes later, it was spotted driving along Porchester Road in Papakura.

It drove into the carpark of The Warehouse in Takanini Village and picked up a female passenger, but when a police car approached the vehicle, it and several other cars were rammed into, as the fleeing car erratically left the car park.

Around this time, the Police Eagle helicopter arrived in the area and began tracking the vehicle.

The woman was seen getting out of the car holding stolen property, and then the car drove recklessly through the surrounding area until eventually entering the Southern Motorway southbound at Takanini.

Road spikes were successfully deployed at the Bombay off-ramp.

The vehicle drove back onto the Southern Motorway heading north before eventually stopping near Ramamara.

Police were close behind the vehicle when the driver left the car, and ran across the motorway.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The woman was also arrested and the stolen property recovered.

Police were aware a number of vehicles may have been damaged throughout the course of this incident, and are asking owners of damaged cars, or those who witnessed the driving, to contact police.