Drone to be used in search for missing woman

Police will launch a drone in the search for a Christchurch woman missing for two weeks.

Elisabeth ‘Lis’ Nicholls, who has dementia, was last seen at the Chateau on the Park in Riccarton on the evening of Wednesday, June 4.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge said Lis's family was desperate to locate her.

Searchers and Police have gone door to door, reviewed CCTV footage and made extensive enquiries, “but we have not been able to find Lis,” DSS Aldridge says.

“We do not know where she travelled to after the Chateau and have not been able to locate any items that would lead us closer to her.

“We have grave concerns for Lis, and sincerely hope the use of a drone will help us find her,” she says.

The drone will be flying over the Riccarton and Hagley Park areas between 8am and midday tomorrow.

While Lis went missing in the Riccarton area, she was physically strong, and "may have walked some distance".

Anyone who sees Lis should ring 111 immediately and use the reference number 250604/5465.

Non-urgent information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report,” quoting the same reference number. - APL