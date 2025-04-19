Compulsory consent education proposed for schools

Education Minister Erica Stanford. Photo: RNZ

The Ministry of Education is consulting on whether consent education should be made compulsory in schools.

It released the draft relationships and sexuality framework for consultation this week, outlining the proposed teaching to be covered in relationships and sexuality education (RSE) each year, from Years 0 to 13.

"It aims to ensure the content is age-appropriate, evidence-informed, and detailed about what is taught and when," Education Minister Erica Stanford said.

Research conducted by the Education Review Office (ERO) last year highlighted significant inconsistencies in the delivery of RSE across the country.

It found more than three-quarters of recent school leavers said they didn't learn enough about consent.

"Young people have been very clear that consent education is important to their development and have advocated for its inclusion in the national curriculum. We have ensured that age-appropriate consent education is present in all year levels of the draft framework."

The consultation period is open until May 9.

"The new curriculum will give certainty to schools about what is to be taught, choice to parents over the level of their child's participation, and consistency across the country, so all young people get the information they need to keep them safe and healthy."

Minister for Women Nicola Grigg said she wanted all women and girls to be safe from all forms of violence, including sexual violence.

"Statistics show that in New Zealand, women are nearly three times more likely to experience sexual violence compared to men.

"It is important that both boys and girls are taught how to engage in healthy relationships and that parents are aware of what their children are being taught. While consent education is not the only solution, it can contribute towards the necessary shift in behaviour to prevent forms of sexual violence and better equip young adults to be safe."