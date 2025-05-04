More than $2b to be spent on new NZDF helicopters

An NZDF Seasprite helicopter. Photo: Getty Images

Defence Minister Judith Collins has announced $2 billion from the Budget has been set aside to replace the Defence Force's "aging" maritime helicopters.

It was part of a pre-Budget announcement with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters at the Royal New Zealand Air Force base in Auckland.

"The replacement of the Seasprite helicopters will also extend the navy's ability to support non-combat tasks such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," Collins said.

"Together with a $957 million investment in Defence Force activities, personnel and estate, the $2 billion-plus budgeted to replace the helicopters represents the first tranche of the government's $12 billion of planned commitments to upgrade the Defence Force over the next four years."

Collins added she would have more to say about the investments when the Budget was released on 22 May.

"There is no economic security without national security. Global tensions are increasing rapidly, and Defence personnel need the right equipment and conditions to do their jobs.

Defence Minister Judith Collins, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters at the Royal New Zealand Air Force base in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

"As a maritime nation we are prioritising naval capability. The new helicopters will be able to go further and carry larger loads, including weapons, personnel and equipment - all of which is critical for Defence to protect New Zealand and New Zealanders."

Defence Minister Judith Collins, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters at the Royal New Zealand Air Force base in Auckland.

Collins said the $957m investment in defence equated to $239m a year over four years, and would include:

• $150m for the Defence Force to sail, fly, patrol and train more often

• $39m for personnel allowances for such things as deployments

• $20m for international deployments

• $3m to increase essential engagement with international partners

• $26m for critical estate maintenance to improve accommodation, and working and training conditions for personnel.

"It is very clear that New Zealand is not immune from the increasing tensions being felt throughout the world," Collins said, adding the announcement was "just the beginning".