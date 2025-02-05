Coromandel shooting accused granted bail

Stu Edmondson has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder. Photo: Supplied: Amy Taylor / James Muir

A Coromandel man accused of murdering a pig hunter and attempting to murder another has been granted bail until his trial in 2027, his lawyer says.

Stuart Edmondson, 77, appeared at the High Court in Hamilton on Tuesday where, through his lawyer Ron Mansfield KC, he entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

Kevin Mabbott died in the incident near Coromandel Town and another man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Mabbott, 41, was a father-of-five and was described by his loved ones as a "loveable ratbag".

A trial date of May 17, 2027 was set - almost two and a-half years on from the initial incident.

Edmondson, a farmer, who was known internationally for wild pigs he treats as pets, had a bail hearing on Tuesday afternoon, but the decision of Justice Matthew Muir was reserved.

Mansfield confirmed to RNZ on Wednesday evening that he had been granted bail and would be released on Friday.

Meanwhile, the pigs Edmondson cared for and his dogs have been relocated by Wellington Animal Shelter Huha.

A Givealittle page for the pigs raised $59,386 toward the $66,000 needed to fence them in their new home.