Corrections didn't give wrong information to Parole Board: review

Juliana Bonilla-Herrera was killed in January last year. Photo: Supplied

An independent review has found the Department of Corrections did not provide incorrect information to the Parole Board about a convicted rapist, two months before he murdered a Christchurch woman in her home last year.

Joseph James Brider, who had been released on parole in October 2021, attacked Juliana Bonilla-Herrera as she slept in her bed in January 2022.

Brider was living next door to Bonilla-Herrera when he broke into her flat and subjected her to a prolonged and violent attack.

The board had been told that there was no room available at residential rehabilitation facility Salisbury Street Foundation for Brider, which the review has found was "not incorrect".

"The Parole Board is concerned that incorrect information was provided by Corrections to the Parole Board regarding the availability of accommodation for Mr Brider at [Salisbury Street Foundation] on release," the report by Victoria Heine KC said.

"On the basis of the material available to me (which the Parole Board has not seen) I do not consider that the statements in the October [Parole Assessment Report] can fairly be said to be "incorrect".

"A statement that "Corrections were advised that the service could not guarantee a bed will be available for Mr Brider at his release/end date" is a reasonable reflection of the position, noting the ambiguities."

But the report stated the board would have benefited from being told that the planned referral to the facility had been cancelled due to uncertainty around capacity.

The department's chief executive, Jeremy Lightfoot, said he took the findings seriously and was fully committed to ensuring the board had all the information it needed to make informed decisions in cases involving high-risk offenders.

"The Parole Board Chair and I agree that Corrections' current guidance to our frontline staff could be clearer on what information is shared with the Parole Board in high-risk cases, to ensure different release proposals can be fully explored before deciding to grant someone parole.

"The Chair of the Parole Board and I have agreed to work together on strengthening our information-sharing processes."

Last month, the department commissioned an independent review into advice provided by Corrections to the Parole Board regarding an accommodation placement for Brider.

The department said it would be issuing updated guidance to frontline staff on what information to include in Parole Assessment Reports (PAR), including guidance on when staff should include additional information about any changes to a release proposals between parole hearings.

"I have also accepted the review's recommendation that where a referral to a provider has gone through our internal panels, any proposals to withdraw such referrals must go back through the same panel to ensure additional oversight into this decision-making," Lightfoot said.

"The murder of Juliana Bonilla Herrera was a tragic event, and our thoughts remain with Juliana's family and loved ones.

"Corrections manages the most complex, dangerous people in New Zealand and we must always learn from any case where a person has re-offended in the most horrific way."