Crash driver dies after fall from flyover

The Newmarket flyover bridge. Photo: Wikicommons

The driver of a car that crashed on Auckland's Southern Motorway has died after falling from the Newmarket flyover bridge.

Police are investigating the man's death after the incident early this morning.

Superintendent Zane Hooper said the car was first seen driving at speed on the motorway, near Greenlane, just before 1am.

Police followed the car, with camera operators also monitoring the vehicle's movements.

The vehicle hit the centre barrier on the flyover before crashing into the left side barrier.

The following police unit passed the crashed vehicle, as it been obscured by a passing truck, and by the time it got back to the scene, the driver had got out of the car.

A camera operator then saw the man climb over the motorway barrier, where he either fell or dropped to the ground below the overbridge.

Police patrols provided first aid, but the man died at the scene.

"This is a tragic event for all those attending staff and welfare has been put in place for our people," Hooper said.

Police have contacted the family of the dead man, and watchdog the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been contacted.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene this morning and a critical incident investigation has begun, Hooper said.

"As part of that investigation a post-mortem will be carried out, with formal identification procedures to be completed."