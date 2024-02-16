Crews fighting Ashburton fire 'on multiple fronts'

A blaze in Ashburton has burned a building and six fire engines are on site as crews try to contain it.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) told The New Zealand Herald a rural fire truck, four tankers and several other support vehicles were called to the blaze about 5.30pm today.

A shed, 100m of a hedge and 25ha of a paddock were burning when fire crews arrived.

“The latest information we had is that we are fighting the fire on multiple fronts,” a spokesman for Fenz said.

“They are still working to contain the fire at this stage,” he said.