Manslaughter charge laid after Auckland bus stop assault

A man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in alleged assault at an Auckland bus stop last month.

Peter Te Kira, 61, was found with injuries at a bus stop on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe on April 27.

He remained in intensive care at Auckland City Hospital before succumbing to his injuries three days later.

A 34-year-old man was charged with assault and appeared in the Manukau District Court on May 1.

Police said after further investigation, the man had also been charged with manslaughter.

He will reappear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday.