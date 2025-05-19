Man guilty of trying to defraud Covid wage subsidy of millions

Auckland District Court. File photo: RNZ

A man who tried to fraudulently claim millions of dollars through Covid-19 wage subsidy schemes has been found guilty at the Auckland District Court.

Hun Min Im faced 91 charges related to his attempts to claim $1.88 million from the Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme (WSS), the Small Business Cashflow Scheme, Covid-19 Support Payments and Resurgence Support Payments.

In total, Im attempted to claim $2.3 million and received almost $624,000.

He was found guilty of 18 charges of obtaining by deception and 16 charges of using a forged document while Im pleaded guilty to 54 charges of dishonestly using a document.

Three obtaining by deception charges were still yet to be determined.

Serious Fraud Office director Karen Chang said Im's offending was deliberate and wide-reaching.

"He created a complex web of fake companies and forged documents which our expert teams spent many hours piecing together. He stole the personal information of his tenants and applicants who responded to fake job ads he placed online, to use as shareholders, directors and employees in his companies.

"Mr Im took advantage of public money that was intended to support people and businesses during a time of significant stress and uncertainty. Any money he received was used to fund his personal lifestyle, including an apartment and luxury vehicle," she said.

Im submitted 42 WSS applications on behalf of eight companies and four sole traders, none of which were trading in New Zealand or had any staff.

He forged signatures and used forged documents when incorporating companies, filed GST returns to claim refunds his companies were not entitled to.

Im also sought a further $172,800 in Covid-19 subsidies from Inland Revenue that he was not entitled to.

The Serious Fraud Office was alerted to this case by the Ministry of Social Development after its own initial investigations, Chang said.

"We want to recognise the cooperation and support provided by Inland Revenue, Police and the Companies Office to our investigation."

"This includes the Police Asset Recovery Unit, which restrained a property and vehicle following a referral from the SFO. The investigation was a great example of agencies working together to investigate abuse of public funds."