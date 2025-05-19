'If they want to muck around, so be it': PM on haka punishment

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has flatly rejected the possibility of watering down the proposed punishment for three Te Pāti Māori MPs.

He says his party accepts the unprecedented recommendations by the Privilege Committee, which Speaker Gerry Brownlee has called "very severe".

MPs are preparing for what could be a long debate tomorrow night, when Parliament's Privileges Committee report comes up in the House for discussion.

The committee last week proposed suspending Te Pāti Māori's co-leaders for 21 days for their haka during the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill.

MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, who instigated the haka but subsequently expressed some contrition, faces a seven-day suspension.

The Speaker last week stressed the need for MPs to give the matter "due consideration" before confirming the punishment: "A proper opportunity for debate must be provided before the House arrives at a decision."

Brownlee also pointed out that the recommendation could yet be amended.

But addressing media on Monday, Luxon told RNZ he was not open to any concessions, and he supported the determination of the Privileges Committee.

"We have a Privileges Committee that's empowered to make those decisions and determine what's the appropriate punishment."

Asked whether all National MPs were comfortable with the length of the recommended suspension, Luxon said: "Yes, our caucus position is really clear."

He said he had not discussed the matter with his MPs as that was not necessary. "We know our position."

Luxon said it was ultimately up to the opposition whether to drag out the debate, but he suggested "reasonable-minded New Zealanders" would disapprove.

"Frankly, if they want to muck around, so be it."

Will the opposition filibuster?

Also speaking on Monday afternoon, Labour leader Chris Hipkins said his MPs would discuss their strategy as a caucus tomorrow morning.

"Unlike the prime minister, I'm not going to unilaterally cut my caucus out of any conversations on this, I do want to hear from them first."

Hipkins expressed some discomfort with the prospect of filibustering - intentionally prolonging a debate - saying he thought there were "far more important" matters to debate.

But he also said the proposed sanction was a "massive escalation" on the previous harshest punishment - just a three-day suspension.

"No government has ever used its majority to suspend its opponents for 21 days in New Zealand's history," Hipkins said.

"It is the sort of action you'd see from a tin-pot dictatorship, not a thriving democracy."

He said Labour had contacted National to offer a conversation about reaching a more "appropriate and proportionate sanction".

"I'm taking it from the prime minister's comments at his press conference just now that they're not interested in that conversation."

A spokesperson for the Green Party told RNZ: "We are going to be scrutinising this decision to the highest degree."

If the debate is still continuing when the House rises at 10pm on Tuesday, the Speaker will decide whether it takes precedence over members' day on Wednesday, or is adjourned until the next sitting day after the Budget, in early June.