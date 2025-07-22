NZ condemns 'inhumane', 'horrifying' killings in Gaza

Palestinians gather to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Nuseirat, Gaza. Photo: Reuters

New Zealand has joined 24 other countries in calling for an end to the war in Gaza, and criticising what they call the inhumane killing of Palestinians.

The countries - including Britain, France, Canada and Australia - also condemned the Israeli government's aid delivery model in Gaza as "dangerous".

"We condemn the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food"

They said it was "horrifying" that more than 800 civilians had been killed while seeking aid, the majority at food distribution sites run by a US- and Israeli-backed foundation.

"We call on the Israeli government to immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid and to urgently enable the UN and humanitarian NGOs to do their life saving work safely and effectively," it said.

"Proposals to remove the Palestinian population into a 'humanitarian city' are completely unacceptable. Permanent forced displacement is a violation of international humanitarian law."

The statement said the countries were "prepared to take further action" to support an immediate ceasefire.

The war in Gaza was triggered when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on 7 October, 2023, killing 1200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's subsequent air and ground war in Gaza has killed more than 56,000 Palestinians, according to its Hamas-run health ministry, while displacing almost the entire population of more than 2 million and spreading a hunger crisis.population into a 'humanitarian city' are completely unacceptable. Permanent forced displacement is a violation of international humanitarian law."

