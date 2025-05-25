Damaged Air NZ plane to fly home for repairs

An Air New Zealand plane. Photo: RNZ

An Air New Zealand plane suffering a hole in the fuselage after hitting an airbridge is due to fly back to Auckland at low altitude today.

An airline spokesperson said the collision happened at Brisbane Airport on Thursday as the Boeing 777 pushed back from the gate.

The resulting 7cm wide puncture below the captain's window required a full inspection by engineers and cancelling the NZ146 flight to Auckland, they said.

The aircraft was expected to return to New Zealand for repairs on Sunday at a height of around 10,000 feet - a third of its usual flying altitude - with a depressurised cabin and no passengers.

Air New Zealand chief safety and risk officer Nathan McGraw said the low-level flight was not unusual, given the scenario.

"Our engineering team has consulted with Boeing on the appropriate repair approach. The aircraft remains in Brisbane and is planned to return to Auckland [on Sunday] for the repairs to be carried out by our engineering and maintenance team.

"The aircraft will operate unpressurised, with no passengers or cargo onboard, at a lower cruise altitude."

He said because the plane was already scheduled for routine maintenance in Singapore this week, there was no disruption to the overall Air New Zealand schedule.

An airline spokesperson said all passengers on the original flight from Brisbane on Thursday were rebooked to travel within 24 hours.