Dangerous highway passing move caught on camera

A motorist's dashcam video of a car passing a slow-moving campervan on the left-hand shoulder of a busy South Island highway has caused a stir on a Christchurch social media page.

The footage, posted to the Christchurch Dash Cams Facebook page this week, has received hundreds of reactions and comments.

The incident was captured by an anonymous driver's dashcam and titled "NOT a passing lane". It appears to have been shot on a West Coast road.

The footage has attracted more than 150 comments so far, many of them divided over the manoeuvre.

The campervan driver was criticised for not pulling over to allow others to pass, while one commenter said the driver made a “complete dick move”.

"Definitely not a passing lane but there is a viable sign just beforehand saying ‘traffic behind you? let is pass’ (sic)," one person said.

"The camper van should have definitely had pulled over to let both of you past.

"This is a never-ending problem on the West Coast and probably everywhere else. My own opinion is that if tourists wish to drive on the roads they should be made to read the road code or be aware of common sense/courtesy of the roads. Too many close calls and just idiotic driving in general.

Another person said: "People claiming it’s the vans fault for not using the “slow vehicle lane” are so off the mark with their opinion (sic).

"That is a dangerous move by an arrogant impatient driver in the white car. It IS NOT a slow vehicle lane, as people claim. It is not marked as a slow vehicle lane, does not have standard signage or line marking to indicate it’s a slow vehicle lane, and is not of sufficient length to be treated as a slow vehicle lane.

"It is simply standard widening associated with lookout area on the right hand side, widening to allow cars safely pull left while waiting for a gap to turn right, or to turn into when turning right out of the rest area to build up speed in case someone races up on them, etc.

"It is NOT a slow vehicle bay, and van driver had no obligation to pull left so the person in the white car could over take.

"Besides which, did people not see the “pedestrian” warning signage, indicating its clearly a place where people are frequently stopping and parking to access the rest area/look out, so for a someone to think he/she has the right to undertake a slower vehicle, is the most ridiculous display of driving I can imagine.

"Having investigated hundreds of fatal crashes in my career, and having designed hundreds of intersection and road safety improvements, people blaming the van driver, and excusing the driver of the white car, is so infuriating, and so wrong, that Im not sure whether to laugh or cry."